Wet Weekend, Remaining (Relatively) Warm

Happy Leftover Friday! It feels like a bowl of cold gravy outside as a rainmaking system sweeps into the Carolinas from the west. Expect most of the rain to clear by the afternoon, but the sogginess won’t go so easily into the night. After a mostly dry Saturday in the 50s and 60s, more showers return by the second half of the weekend. A few strong storms are possible late Sunday morning into the early afternoon as another system moves through, but most will be non-severe.

Don’t expect a big cooldown this time around. Temperatures will remain near average for much of the final week of November in the 50s and 60s. Another unsettled pattern may arise by midweek, but there is some medium-range disagreement here. Cooler air settles in once again by the end of the week, but it likely won’t have the staying power our last bout of winter did.

Today: Rain early, then clearing. High: 62°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Chilly. Low: 37°. Wind: N 5-10.

Saturday: Sunny and comfy. High: 62°. Wind: S 5-10.

Saturday Night: Clouds return. Showers late. Low: 50°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: AM rain. PM clearing. High: 69°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25+