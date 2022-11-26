Soggy Sunday, Comfy Close to November

Our final weekend of November is off to a fantastic start, but the sogginess returns by Sunday morning. Expect widespread showers to arrive just after midnight before clearing by Sunday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but don’t be shocked if a few heavy storms roll through the Piedmont before the last of the rain moves out. Sunny skies and a stiff southwesterly breeze could allow for a few 70s around the Piedmont for the second half of the weekend.

The first half of the week ahead looks fantastic. Sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s will carry into our Monday and Tuesday before more rain chances crop up by midweek. While a brief cooldown settles in for the back half of the week, it’s looking warm again by the first weekend of December.

Tonight: Clouds build. Showers late. Low: 52°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Sunday: AM rain and storms. PM mostly sunny. High: 70°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25-35

Sunday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday: Beautiful. High: 60°. Wind: NW 5-10.