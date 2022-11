CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The play of the day and a win for the entire country!

Team USA took on Iran Tuesday in a World Cup win-or-go-home game.

In the 38th minute, Christian Pulisic hit the eventual game winner, which put the US up 1-0. Pulisic briefly left the game, then returned, and left again, due to an abdominal injury.

Team USA now moves on to the second round, where they’ll face The Netherlands.

That game kicks off Saturday at 10 AM.