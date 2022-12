STANLY CO., N.C. — Due to a wide-spread natural gas outage, the following schools are impacted and will be closed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022:

– Albemarle High

– Albemalre Middle

– Central

– East Albemarle

– Aquadale

– Norwood

– South Stanly Middle

– South Stanly High

– STEM Early College

Schools are closed for all students and staff at these schools. All athletic events and other after-school activities are canceled for these schools.