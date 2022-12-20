CMPD Animal Care & Control Shelter Runs Out Of Space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control has halted all owner surrenders of dogs. The shelter is out of kennel space, and until more people step up to foster or adopt these homeless animals, there is no more room for owner surrender dogs.

Through the end of the year, the shelter is waiving adoption fees. They hope this encourages more people to come adopt an animal in need. Shelter spokesperson Melissa Knicely says, “When you take home an animal from the shelter, you truly know they appreciate being adopted and being cared for and getting the opportunity for a second chance.”

The shelter is still taking in owner surrender cats and kittens.