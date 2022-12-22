Wet Thursday, Frigid Friday & Weekend

A wet mixture of rain and sleet is falling across the Carolinas this Thursday morning, setting us up for a messy commute. The good news for Christmas shopping procrastinators, like the one writing this article, is that today won’t be a washout. Expect this round of moisture to largely move out of our area by noontime, leaving us with another chilly and cloudy afternoon. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s across the board on this Friday Junior. Another round of rain and snow arrives overnight into Friday morning, but the bigger story is what’s behind it.

A few flakes are possible early Friday morning in the Piedmont, but most of the white stuff will stay in the High Country for the final day of the pre-holiday workweek. Our mountain counties can expect a modest 1-2″ of snow through Saturday morning. The coldest air we’ve seen in five years crashes into the Carolinas by the late morning hours. Wind chills could get as low as -25° in the High Country, while subzero feels are possible in the Piedmont. We’ll be hard-pressed to get much above freezing in Charlotte for the entirety of the holiday weekend, but it will at least be sunny. Warmer air arrives by midweek next week.

Today: AM rain. PM overcast. High: 42°. Wind: N 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain late. Low: 39°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Friday: A few rain/snow showers early, then frigid sunshine. High: 45°, falling to 20° in the afternoon. Wind: W 15-25. Gusts: 30-40+

Friday Night: Extremely cold. Wind chills approach zero. Low: 10°. Wind: W 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Saturday: Sunny and brisk. High: 30°. Wind: W 5-15. Gusts: 20+