Rising Spotlight: Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical Presents Check to The Salvation Army

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical, presented a $2,500 check to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte for its 2022 Angel Tree program.

“We are so happy to continue participating in this program”, says Acosta President, Lauren Acosta Huckleberry.

On any given Christmas, The Salvation Army serves between 6,000 and 10,000 children just through the Angel Tree program in Charlotte.

This generous donation will not only serve families around Christmas but also well into 2023.

Click here for more information about the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte.