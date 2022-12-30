Wet Finale to 2022

Clouds have built back into the Carolinas for our final Friday of 2022, but most locations have remained dry and warm. All communities in the Carolinas are above average this afternoon, but some are certainly warmer than others. Areas out east have cracked the 70º mark, but most are hanging around 60º in the Metro and westward. While temperatures have been variable, most of us will see at least a few showers overnight into New Year’s Eve.

An expansive rainmaking system will push moisture from the Gulf into the Southeast over the next 36 hours. Rain chances are greatest in the morning on Saturday, but short-range models have backed off on the early-day washout they were pointing at earlier this week. Expect isolated showers into the afternoon before another round of scattered rain arrives around sunset on New Year’s Eve. Most should remain dry as the ball drops for 2023, but a straggling shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially north of Charlotte. Once the rain moves out, we’ll have a fantastic stretch of sunshine to start the new year with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight: Cloudy. Scattered showers late. Low: 50°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Scattered showers becoming more isolated later in the day. High: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10.

New Year’s Eve: A stray shower early, then cloudy and foggy. Low: 48°. Wind: W 5-10.

New Year’s Day: A gorgeous start to the year. High: 65°. Wind: SW 5-10.