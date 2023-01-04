Atmospheric River Brings Numerous Threats To California

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency as an Atmospheric River soaks most of the state.

An Atmospheric River is a river in the sky of water vapor. They are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that can create extreme rainfall and floods. They can induce mudslides and cause catastrophic damage.

The main concerns in California of the next few days will be the flooding and debris flows in the burn scar areas.

Bomb Cyclone. Pineapple Express. Atmospheric River. These are all terms you may have heard recently. All of those pretty much mean a lot of rain for California.

The saturated ground and hurricane force wind gusts as high as 80 mph could result in widespread power outages.