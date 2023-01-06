Weekend Trending Wetter

Happy Friday! It took an extra day, but colder air has finally spilled back into the Carolinas on the backside of the system that moved through earlier this week. Unfortunately for those trying to stay dry, Mother Nature is bringing the wet stuff back towards us this weekend. Our in-house model wants to bring rain and snow showers to the High Country and Foothills Saturday afternoon, but most spots will remain rain- and flake-free through the first half of the weekend, despite increasing cloud coverage. An incoming rainmaking system will get the best of us on Sunday, with scattered showers arriving for most by the afternoon. Some wintry mix is possible in our higher elevations, but accumulations look minimal at best.

Despite the fluctuation in rain chances, temperatures remain relatively constant over the next five days. The only day where we could end up below average temperature-wise is Sunday; some spots may struggle to clear the 30s and 40s. More sunshine returns to our area by Monday, as opportunities for showers remain at bay until the back half of next week.