Soggy Sunday Ahead

Our first full weekend of the new year is off to a lovely start, but rain chances build back in overnight into Sunday morning. Not everyone will see rain, but most locations will close the weekend on a gray and dreary note. The highest rain chances lie north and west of the Queen City, but totals should largely remain below a half-inch across the board through Monday morning. A light wintry mix can be expected in the High Country in the morning before shifting to all rain by the afternoon; accumulations and impacts will be minimal. Highs will struggle to get much above 40º and 50º in the mountains and Piedmont, respectively.

Drier air filters back in out of the northwest by Monday, leading to a mostly sunny start to the workweek for most. Some northwesterly-flow-driven snow showers are possible in the mountains Sunday night into Monday afternoon, but accumulations look minor at best once again. Despite the wind direction, highs should top out above average for much of the week ahead. Another messy system arrives by the end of the upcoming workweek.

Tonight: Clouds build. Showers late NW. Low: 43°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, mainly NW. High: 50°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Rain slowly tapers off. Clearing late. Low: 40°. Wind: Variable 5-10.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. High: 57°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: 20+