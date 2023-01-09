Sunshine, Warmer Temps Return

Fact: Charlotte has not dipped below freezing for the entirety of 2023. Another fact: that streak will likely end sometime this week. Although colder nights are on the way, afternoon highs will also be creeping warmer over the next few days. Despite this foggy start to our Monday, plentiful sunshine takes over by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s today, steadily building warmer through Thursday. More clouds return to the forecast by midweek, but rain chances remain low through Wednesday.

A robust rainmaking system sweeps through the Southeast by the back half of the week. Rain chances will be highest from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Severe weather doesn’t look particularly likely right now, but a few heavy thundershowers are possible around this timeframe. Cold air trailing behind the system will pair with northwesterly flow for what could be the first significant snow event in the High Country this season on Friday. If Charlotte doesn’t get below freezing over the next few nights, it almost certainly will next weekend.

Monday: AM fog. PM sunshine. High: 55°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Cold. Low: 33°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Variable clouds. A little warmer. High: 58°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Another chilly night. Low: 33°. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Even warmer. High: 60°. Wind: S 5-10.