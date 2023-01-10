Warm-Up Continues, Wet End to Workweek

Our Tuesday is off to a much calmer, clearer, and colder start compared to yesterday. Despite many spots seeing their first freeze of the year, temperatures will end up well above average over the next few afternoons. Expect highs topping out near 60° in the Piedmont and Foothills this Tuesday afternoon, while the High Country ends up closer to 50°. Most communities outside of the mountains will be in the 60s both Wednesday and Thursday before a rainy cooldown arrives.

A powerful area of low pressure will develop east of the Rockies over the next 36 hours, arriving in the Carolinas by Thursday night. Expect widespread shower and storm activity starting Thursday afternoon and lasting into the early morning hours on Friday. The severe threat will be minimal, but a few strong/heavy storms are possible Thursday night as a cold front moves through. Cold air rushes in behind the system on Friday, bringing NW flow snow to the High Country and a frigid (but dry) start to the weekend for everyone else.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 58°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds. Cold again. Low: 34°. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Clouds build late. High: 62°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Noticeably milder. Low: 48°. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered PM showers. High: 65°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25+