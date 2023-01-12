Severe Threat Increases Thursday Afternoon

1/9

A line of thunderstorms will race east Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. A tornado watch covers Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia until 1 pm. The Storm Prediction has expanded the level 2 (out of 5) threat area to now include Charlotte and areas of the Piedmont to the south and west of the city.

The main threat remains damaging straight-line winds along the line ahead of the cold front. However, supercells and rotating cells along the line will be possible which means there is an isolated tornado threat. Large hail of quarter to ping pong size will be possible within the stronger storms. Although heavy downpours are likely, the localized flooding threat remains low as these storms race through the area quickly.

Rain and showers will begin after lunchtime. Winds will pick up out of the south 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph across the region this afternoon. The main line of thunderstorms will reach the mountains by 4pm. Storms will move into the Piedmont and the I-77 corridor by 6pm and with the severe threat diminishing after 8-9pm. Rain will taper off overnight.

Colder air will invade the region behind the cold front. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning go into effect for the mountains after midnight as rain turns to snow. It will remain breezy through Friday and Saturday with temps struggling to break out of the 40s Saturday afternoon.

KEY POINTS

WHAT

Line of strong to severe storms will race through the Carolinas ahead of a cold front Thursday.

WHEN

4pm – 8pm (highest severe threat) Rain will taper off after midnight

WHERE

Most of the area is under a level 1 out of 5 severe threat. Areas south and west of Charlotte are now under a level 2 threat of scattered severe storm coverage.

IMPACTS

Damaging straight-line winds Isolated Tornadoes Quarter to Ping Pong Sized Hail Heavy Downpours, but overall low flooding threat



