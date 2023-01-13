Finally Feeling Like Winter Again

It may be Friday the 13th, but it’s your lucky day for snow-lovers in the mountains. Northwesterly flow will continue to produce snow showers overnight into most of Saturday morning before finally shutting off by the afternoon. Outside of a stray flurry to the northeast of Charlotte Saturday morning, we’ll be left high and dry — and very cold. Expect lows to fall into the teens and 20s as we wake up on both weekend days. Despite plentiful sunshine, highs will struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s for our Saturday before warmer air slowly builds in.

Sunny skies will carry into our MLK holiday with temperatures topping out in the 40s and 50s. Our next rainmaking system arrives by midweek, but Piedmont highs could carry well into the 60s before any cooldown sweeps in. Accumulating snow does not look likely for the Queen City over the next 10 days.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Mountain snow. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chilly and breezy. High: 46°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Saturday Night: Clear. Frigid. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Sunday: Plentiful sunshine. Milder. High: 55°. Wind: NW 5-10.