Dry Holiday Weekend, Messy Midweek

Mother Nature’s northwesterly flow snow machine is finally shutting down, but not before dumping over 6″ of the white stuff in areas like Beech, Sugar, and Grandfather Mountain. A few flurries made it as far south as the I-485 beltline Friday night, but no accumulations are being reported outside of the High Country. Many in the Piedmont and Foothills will see their coldest night of the year so far, with lows in the 20s and teens as we wake up on Sunday. More clouds build in by our MLK holiday afternoon, but temperatures should climb well into the 50s both Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances return to the forecast as most go back to work on Tuesday. A second rainmaker trains in just behind Tuesday’s system; we may need to watch this one for heavy storms Wednesday into Thursday. Highs may return close to 70º once again as we round into the back half of the week. Near-normal temperatures make a comeback by next weekend as we dry out.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Sunday: A beautiful January day. High: 56°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 32°. Wind: Light.

MLK Day: Clouds build. Remaining dry. High: 56°. Wind: SW 5-10.