Cloudy MLK Day, Rain Lurks Beyond

Another sunny day has greeted us as we round into the back half of the holiday weekend. One major difference, though: it’s a whole lot warmer. While clouds will build back in for our MLK Monday, temperatures will remain above average while rain chances continue to hover near 0%. Unfortunately, showers will welcome us back to work; rain chances appear highest during your Tuesday morning commute. Despite the rain, highs could top out near 60º in the Piedmont for the first day of the shortened workweek.

The warm trend continues into the latter half of the week, and so do higher rain probabilities. A few showers are possible on Wednesday, but most will remain dry and warm in the 50s and 60s. A few spots south and east of the Queen City could even flirt with the 70s before more widespread thundershowers arrive overnight into Thursday. Even still, much-above-average temperatures persist through the penultimate day of the workweek until cooler air comes crashing in by Friday. The first half of next weekend looks sunny, but another storm system could arrive on Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Clouds build late. Low: 29°. Wind: Light.

MLK Day: AM partly cloudy. PM cloudy. High: 58°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Overcast. Rain late. Low: 47°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday: AM scattered showers. PM mostly cloudy. High: 58°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+