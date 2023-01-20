Gray & Wet Weekend Awaits

Happy Friday! The workweek is closing on a brilliant note, but we won’t be so lucky this weekend. While most locations remain dry through Saturday, clouds will make things dull and gray throughout the day. Rain chances pick up overnight into Sunday as a moisture-laden system approaches from the Gulf. It won’t be a complete washout, but it will be messy at times – you’ll want to get your outdoor activities and chores done by Saturday night. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s for both weekend days.

While a chilly rain falls in the Piedmont and Foothills, the High Country could see a wintry mix Sunday morning. Accumulations will be minimal for this first round of moisture, but northwesterly flow will bring some decent snowfall to the mountains overnight Sunday into Monday. Near-average temperatures return for the start of the next workweek. More rain arrives by next Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low: 32°. Wind: N 5-10.

Saturday: Some sunshine early, then mostly cloudy. High: 51°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Saturday Night: Overcast. Rain late. Low: 40°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Wintry mix in mountains. High: 44°. Wind: NE 5-10.