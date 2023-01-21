Soggy Sunday, Mountain Snow Monday Morning

After a fantastic close to the workweek, gray skies have returned to kick off the weekend. While most of us will remain dry through midnight, rain chances will pick up by Sunday morning. It won’t be a complete washout, but on-and-off showers will threaten outdoor plans throughout the day. Piedmont highs will struggle to get above 40º, while the High Country will deal with a wet wintry mix. Cold air filters in from the northwest overnight into Monday, which could drop a quick inch or so of snow in our mountains as the system clears out.

Near-average temperatures return to kick off the workweek, paired with plentiful sunshine. More rain and mountain snow pull into frame by midweek. Next weekend is looking sunny, but on the cooler side. No Piedmont snow is in the forecast for at least the next seven days.

Tonight: Overcast. Rain late. Low: 41°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Sunday: Widespread rain. Mountain mix. High: 44°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Rain tapers off. Clearing late. Low: 39°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday: AM mountain snow. PM mostly sunny. High: 51°. Wind: NW 10-20. Gusts: 25+