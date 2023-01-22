Mountain Snow, Drying Briefly Before Messy Midweek

A soggy Sunday is underway across the Carolinas. The sunshine returns for most outside of the High Country on Monday, but don’t expect a winsome warm-up to come along with it. While Piedmont highs will rise back into the 50s both Monday and Tuesday, lows will likely dip below freezing across the board in between. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for our three mountain counties through 4 PM Monday as upwards of 3″ of snow could fall in communities above 4,000′.

While sunny skies take over the first couple of days of the workweek ahead, rain returns for most by Wednesday. Temperatures will also rise near 60º by midweek before falling back down into near-normal range for the back half of the week. Next weekend looks sunny, but cool.

Tonight: Rain tapers off. Clearing late. Low: 40°. Wind: W 5-15.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Mountain snow showers. High: 51°. Wind: NW 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Monday Night: Clear and cold. Low: 29°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday: Plentiful sunshine. A bit warmer. High: 54°. Wind: SW 5-10.