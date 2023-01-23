Nice Start to Workweek

The final full week of January is here, and it’s off to a pleasant start. Sunny skies will continue into our Tuesday as temperatures steadily creep back above average in the upper 40s and 50s. Highs will warm near 60° on Wednesday, but it comes at a wet price. A powerful storm system will sweep into our area from the southwest, bringing rain and even a few thunderstorms along with it. The severe threat will be low for us as the system arrives before noon, but gusty winds and heavy rain could cause issues for our Hump Day.

Northwesterly flow will settle back in as the rain clears out, leading to more mountain snow. Accumulations won’t be mind-blowing, but up to a couple of inches could fall in the highest elevations. Meanwhile, the Piedmont will be cold but decidedly snow-free. Most will remain dry through Saturday before more rain arrives to close out January.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 28°. Wind: W 5-10.

Tuesday: Another nice day. High: 57°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Clouds build. Rain late. Low: 39°. Wind: SE 5-15.

Wednesday: Scattered thundershowers. A few may be heavy. High: 59°. Wind: S 10-20. Gusts: 25+