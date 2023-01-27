Rising Spotlight: NCRVDA Charlotte RV Show And Sale

The NCRVDA Charlotte RV Show and Sale will be held at the Park Expo and Conference Center January 26th – 29th. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

The Park Expo and Conference Center is located at 800 Briar Creek Road.

The NCRVDA RV Shows are the biggest and best in the state. The Charlotte show offers a variety of dealers and brands for families from everywhere to come see – almost too many to see in one day. That’s why they offer all their guests free “Be Back” passes to come back any day of the show to see more! Where else in town can you shop and compare so many different models to get your dream RV at the best prices?

New show hours:

Thursday – Saturday: 10am – 7pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Children 12 and under are free and do not require a ticket.