Frigid Start to Weekend

Happy Friday! Abundant sunshine has returned after a messy Thursday, but temperatures are struggling to crack 50° in the Piedmont, while highs are hovering around freezing in the mountains. The coldest air we’ve seen since Christmas arrives tonight. Lows will be in the single digits, teens, and 20s across the area as we wake up on Saturday. Despite the frigid start to the weekend, temperatures will be warming up in a hurry. The 60s will return for many around the Metro by Monday.

As Billy Mays would say, “Wait, there’s more!” Plentiful sunshine paired with winds mainly out of the southwest will ramp up highs near 70° in the Queen City by midweek. Most spots remain dry through the first half of the workweek before rain chances crop up again by Thursday. Another shot of cold air appears to arrive by the following weekend — snow-lovers will want to watch for any systems coming through at this point.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 21°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Saturday: Chilly sunshine. High: 45°. Wind: S 5-10.

Saturday Night: Clouds build. Still cold. Low: 32°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Drizzle possible east. High: 53°. Wind: SW 5-15.