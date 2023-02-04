Winsome Warm-Up Ahead

The weekend is off to a frigid start, but temperatures will be on the rise over the next several days. The sunny skies we’ve seen this Saturday afternoon will give way to clouds building in overnight. Despite the grayer day ahead for the second half of the weekend, highs should end up near average in the 40s and 50s across the board. A weak disturbance will pass to our east, which could lead to a few showers in the Sandhills. Some sleet may even mix in early on, but impacts will be minimal.

Abundant sunshine returns to start the workweek. Winds will be out of the north, but afternoon highs will hover near 60º in the Piedmont. Areas around the Metro and southward have a strong chance of cracking 70º around midweek. More rain arrives by the Friday as another sharp cooldown settles in by the weekend.

Tonight: Clouds build. Near freezing. Low: 32°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. AM drizzle/sleet east. High: 52°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Clouds slowly clear out. Low: 37°. Wind: W 5-15.

Monday: Sunny and comfy. High: 61°. Wind: N 5-10.