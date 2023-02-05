Warmth, Sunshine Build In

After a cloudy start to the day, the sunshine has returned this Sunday, and temperatures are responding positively. Spring-lovers rejoice! It only gets warmer from here over the next several days. Expect more bright sunshine to carry into the workweek, with highs in the 60s across much of the Piedmont on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds build back into the area by Wednesday, but southwesterly winds will continue the warming trend, which could get some spots to flirt with 70º.

Enjoy the warm and dry times while they last. More rain returns to the forecast by Thursday afternoon. Model trends suggest the incoming system will stall off of our coast, which could lead to shower chances lingering into Friday. The moisture will be cleared out by a second front that will bring mountain snow and cold back into the Carolinas by the weekend.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 36°. Wind: W 5-10.

Monday: Comfy sunshine. High: 62°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday Night: Another clear night. Low: 36°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Clouds build late. High: 64°. Wind: SW 5-10.