Prog for Wishes – An All-Star Concert of Progressive Rock

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Catch a great show, and help kids in our area. You can do both tonight!

A local group is partnering with Make-a-Wish and 100% of all ticket sales will benefit local kids in need.

Event organizer Matthew Hedrick and two of the performers, Pete Lents and James Nelson joined Lauren on Rising this morning to talk about the event and give you a sneak preview of the show.

Performers tonight include: Chris-Bizzy Bryant, Chad Thompson, Cliff Stankiewicz, Cole Millward, Curtis Wingfield, Emmanuel Wynter, Eric Esposito, Fred Updegraft, James Nelson, Jason Atkins, Jason Poore, Jessica Moore, John Shaughnessy, Jordan Lawrence, Kevin Cosgrove, Matthew Hedrick, Mike Salvatore, Patrick Raymaker, Pete Lents, Peter Gray, Phil Hall, Roey Haviv, Ron Brendle, Troy Conn and Tyris Washington.

Make-A-Wish grants thousands of unique wishes each year for children with critical illnesses. It’s truly amazing what wishes can do. A wish renews hope, uplifts spirits, and encourages the belief in the impossible.

Get more info on Facebook or the Make-a-Wish site, and find tickets at Visulite.com.