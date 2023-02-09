Wet & Wintry Weekend Ahead

After coming within two degrees of a record high on Wednesday, significant changes are crashing into the Carolinas soon. A sluggish rainmaking system will push into our area over the next 24 hours, bringing a few showers to us this afternoon and evening. This same system will stall along the coast on Friday, keeping rain chances around our south and east through the workweek. Here’s where things will get interesting.

A powerful upper-level low will swing through the Southeast by the weekend. How much cold air this system can filter down to the low- and mid-levels of the atmosphere is critical for wintry weather chances in the Piedmont. Model trends continue to show a rain event for those outside of the High Country on Saturday before wet flakes mix in with the rain on Sunday. Snow accumulations in the Piedmont appear to be minimal right now, while a few inches could fall in our mountain through the weekend. Stay tuned!

Today: Warm and breezy. Mostly cloudy with a few PM showers. High: 72°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Tonight: Clouds remain. A few showers possible. Low: 55°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Friday: Overcast. PM scattered showers. High: 63° Wind: Light.

Friday Night: Another cloudy night. A few showers possible S. Low: 45°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Saturday: Rain, especially in the afternoon. High: 50°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+