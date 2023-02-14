Rising Spotlight: Mann Travels 40th Annual Travel & Cruise Show

CHARLOTTE, NC — With temperatures warming up, most of us are already dreaming of a summer vacation. If you are looking to travel, the time to start planning for 2023 is already underway.

Rising Spotlight reporter, Alexandra Elich, joins us this morning alongside Mann Travels Marketing Director, Roni Fishkin, to discuss the upcoming Mann Travels 40th Annual Travel & Cruise show happening this weekend.

The Mann Travels 40th Annual Travel & Cruise Show will be held this Saturday, February 18th from 11 AM – 4 PM at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Click here for more information and to RSVP.