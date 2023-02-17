Wet Friday Morning, Chilly Start to Weekend

Happy Friday! It’s been beautiful and warm for much of the workweek so far, but substantial changes are moving in as a cold front approaches from the west. While it won’t rain for the whole day, your morning commute could be messy at times as widespread rain sweeps through. Highs will top out in the mid-60s, but expect a big drop as colder air filters in from the northwest behind the front. A few snow showers could arrive in the High Country overnight, but accumulations will be minor at best. Most communities around the Metro and northward will get below freezing in the 20s and 30s Saturday morning.

Despite the frigid start to the weekend, temperatures will quickly rebound. Plentiful sunshine will put highs comfortably in the 50s on Saturday. We’ll be near 60° in the Queen City on Sunday and will get close to 70° on Presidents’ Day Monday. The warming trend won’t stop there, as highs flirt with the 80s by the back half of the week ahead. A few showers could crop up around this timeframe, but the week ahead looks mostly dry.

Today: AM rain. PM clearing. High: 65°. Wind: SW to NW 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Mountain snow showers. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Saturday: Plentiful sunshine. Cool. High: 56°. Wind: Light.

Saturday Night: Another chilly night. Low: 37°. Wind: Light.

Presidents’ Day: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10.