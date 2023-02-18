Beautiful Holiday Weekend

Our Presidents’ Day weekend is off to a chilly start, but unlike last weekend, we will stay dry. Most spots around the WCCB Charlotte viewing area woke up to lows below freezing, but don’t expect winter to maintain its hold on the Carolinas. Winds out of the south and west will quickly get highs near 60º in the Piedmont on Sunday, followed by an even warmer holiday Monday. Clouds will build in overnight into Sunday and patchy drizzle could show up east of the Queen City, but most will remain dry outside of the High Country through the holiday weekend.

A few showers may roll into our neck of the woods on Tuesday, but nothing looks significant. The big story for this coming week will be the warmth. Highs will soar 20º above average into the 70s around the Piedmont through the heart of the workweek. The Metro and southward could even touch 80º on Thursday before a weak cold front tempers things back down.

Tonight: Chilly. Clouds build late. Low: 36°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with intervals of sunshine. Patchy drizzle E. High: 58°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 44°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Presidents’ Day: Partly sunny. Warm with a few mountain showers. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+