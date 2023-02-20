“Demon Dog” Gets Returned To Animal Shelter

NIAGARA FALLS, NY– The dog known as “Demon Dog” has been kicked out of his new home. The pooch has a reputation for being a terror and that description has made it harder for the dog to find a forever home. A woman adopted the dog whose real name is “Ralphie” a few weeks ago. She initially fell in love with the dog, but apparently it was too hard to handle for her. She ended up returning the dog to the animal shelter. This is the third time, “Ralphie ” has been returned.