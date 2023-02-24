Previewing the Charlotte FC Home Opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte F.C. will be taking on the New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium this Saturday in their home opener.

The Charlotte FC is encouraging fans to fill the fortress and sell out the game.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the 7:30pm match. Gates open at 5:30pm with a block party near the stadium. The first 10k fans to enter the stadium will receive a gameday poster.

Tickets are still available starting at $15. You can find more information on the game and how to buy tickets here.