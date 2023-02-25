Spring-Like Weather Returns

We’re off to a nasty start this weekend, but smoother sailing is ahead of us. After struggling to get above 50º this Saturday afternoon, much warmer air settles back into the Carolinas on Sunday as winds shift out of a more southerly direction. Expect highs to return to the 50s and 60s across the Piedmont and High Country, respectively. Some spots may even top out near 70º to close out the weekend. While the clouds will stick around over the next few days, nothing more than isolated showers are in the forecast through the next 48 hours.

If the Metro doesn’t crack 70º tomorrow, it almost certainly will by Monday afternoon. Highs for much of the week ahead will end up 20-25º above average. Rain chances beyond Monday are minimal through midweek. Showers will likely pick up again by Thursday and could linger through Friday. Next weekend looks sunny but significantly cooler.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low: 49°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Clouds remain. Stray shower? High: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder. Low: 54°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Monday: Peeks of sunshine. PM isolated showers. High: 74°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+