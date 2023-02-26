Spring Triumphantly Returns

While this Sunday afternoon hasn’t been a washout, it hasn’t exactly been a stunner, either. Clouds and patchy fog have robbed the Tar Heel State of spring-like warmth for now. Winter’s weakening hold on our area won’t last long, though. Strong winds out of the southwest will pump in significantly warmer air by the start of the workweek. Monday’s highs will get close to 70º around the Piedmont; even if we don’t crack the 70s on Monday, we’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so heading into midweek.

A few showers may roll through our area Monday afternoon, but the vast majority of us will remain dry through Wednesday afternoon. Record highs are possible as we close out February and open up March on Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid-to-upper 70s. A robust rainmaking system will bump up shower chances through the back half of the week before we dry out and cool down into our first weekend of March.

Tonight: Overcast with patchy fog. Low: 50°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Much warmer. High: 70°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday Night: Clearing out. Windy. Low: 52°. Wind: SW 15-25. Gusts: 30+

Tuesday: Beautiful sunshine. High: 77°. Wind: W 5-15.