Foggy Start to the Work Week

AM Headlines

Dense Fog Advisory until 9am for Piedmont Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile

Wind Advisory for Mountains 5PM – 7AM Tue S to W 25-35 mph Gusts up to 55 mph

Spotty Showers Monday PM

Warm and quiet Tues/Wed

Unsettled end to the work week

Potential Severe Threat Friday Discussion

Foggy Start Monday, Breezy PM

Dense fog advisory in effect for the Piedmont until 9am with visibility down to less than 1/4 of a mile. Fog will gradually lift today through the morning, with clouds gradually clearing late in the day. A cold front will slowly move into the region tonight with spotty showers possible. Winds will pick up out of the SW 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph across the Piedmont and Foothills. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 5pm for the mountains where gusts up to 55mph are expected along with winds of 25-35 mph.

Quiet and Warm Mid-Week

The weak front will settle south of the region Tuesday. Quiet and warm Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds fill back in Wednesday with the chance of showers returning Wednesday evening.

Unsettled Late Week – Severe Threat Possible Friday

Late week will become much more unsettled with moisture streaming back into the region by Wednesday evening. Rain likely Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Friday will be the day to watch as an upper level low swings out of the Rockies and across the south. A line of strong to severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon into the early evening. As of now, tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind are all on the table. It will be something to watch over the next few days. High pressure takes over control next weekend with highs back near normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.