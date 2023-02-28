A Young Driver Looks For Success Both On And Off The Track

CHARLOITTE, NC –

And from there Julia Landauer started climbing the racing ladder. From becoming the first female champion of the Skip Barber Racing Series at age 14 to driving in the Xfinity Series, Julia has been successful on the track. But, she has also been successful in life. She is a motivational speaker and was also a contestant on season 26 of Survivor.

“It was so hard. It was so much different than I expected it would be. I lost a lot of weight. The strategy was really hard. The challenges were a lot of fun. But it was a real growing experience. It was the first time I could not trust anyone. I really wish I could have made it further. I made it about halfway”, say Landauer.

Julia’s plan for this year when it comes to racing is simple; race in the later part of the Xfinity season and make a statement.