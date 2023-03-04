Wonderful Weekend, Start to Workweek

After a nasty close to the workweek, Mother Nature has flipped the script this weekend. Plentiful sunshine has opened up across the Carolinas this Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s, 60s, and 70s across the board. Expect more of the same heading into Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. Highs will hang around 70º in the Metro over the next few days before even warmer air arrives on Tuesday. Enjoy the good times while they last.

Changes start to slide back into the Carolinas by midweek. A mainly dry cold front will sweep in from the northwest on Wednesday, which will noticeably cool us down to near-normal temperatures. A second system arrives by the end of the week; this one will have a lot more moisture. It doesn’t look like a shoo-in for widespread rain through the back half of the workweek, but rain chances will certainly rise by next weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 41°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Beautiful. High: 70°. Wind: Light.

Sunday Night: Another nice night. Low: 43°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Sunny skies. Comfy highs. High: 73°. Wind: SW 5-10.