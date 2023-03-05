Splendid Start to Workweek

The wonderful weather continues! Sunny skies and comfy highs will carry through a fantastic weekend into the workweek ahead. Expect highs near 70º around the Piedmont and Foothills over the next two days, while the High Country tops out closer to 60º. A strong ridge of high pressure will maintain its hold on the Southeast, allowing for mostly clear skies and gentle breezes from the south. Short-range models are picking up on a few showers south of Charlotte Monday morning, but most remain dry and sunny. A cold front comes crashing into the Carolinas by Tuesday afternoon, which will bring cooler air along with it, but rain chances will be near 0%.

Enjoy the dry times while they last. A series of rainmaking systems sweep into our area towards the back half of the week. Nothing looks concerning right now, but it certainly won’t be as nice as the next couple of days will be. Highs will plummet back towards near- and even below-normal values in the 40s, 50s, and 60s Wednesday through next weekend. Long-range models put rain totals around an inch for most through next Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 42°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. AM stray shower S? High: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Another nice night. Milder. Low: 53°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tuesday: Breezy and beautiful. High: 74°. Wind: NW 10-20. Gusts: 25+