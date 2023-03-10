Oscars 2023: Previewing the Best Picture Nominees

WCCB Staff, Joseph Duncan,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The biggest night in Hollywood is set for this Sunday. Hundreds of celebs will be hitting the red carpet for the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Joe Duncan takes a look at some of the best picture nominees you may have to catch up on.

Here’s where you can catch each movie before the big show.

Amazon Prime

  • Women Talking

HBO Max

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis

Hulu

  • Triangle of Sadness

Netflix

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Peacock

  • Tar

Paramount+

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Showtime

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

In Theaters

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Fabelmans