Oscars 2023: Previewing the Best Picture Nominees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The biggest night in Hollywood is set for this Sunday. Hundreds of celebs will be hitting the red carpet for the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Joe Duncan takes a look at some of the best picture nominees you may have to catch up on.

Here’s where you can catch each movie before the big show.

Amazon Prime

Women Talking

HBO Max

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Hulu

Triangle of Sadness

Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front

Peacock

Tar

Paramount+

Top Gun: Maverick

Showtime

Everything Everywhere All at Once

In Theaters