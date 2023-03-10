Oscars 2023: Previewing the Best Picture Nominees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The biggest night in Hollywood is set for this Sunday. Hundreds of celebs will be hitting the red carpet for the 95th annual Academy Awards.
Joe Duncan takes a look at some of the best picture nominees you may have to catch up on.
Here’s where you can catch each movie before the big show.
Amazon Prime
- Women Talking
HBO Max
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
Hulu
- Triangle of Sadness
Netflix
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Peacock
- Tar
Paramount+
- Top Gun: Maverick
Showtime
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
In Theaters
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Fabelmans