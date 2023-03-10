The Oscars Swag Bag & Rising’s Own Red Carpet Looks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everyone is looking forward to finding out who the big winners will be on Oscar night on Sunday.

To celebrate, Rising showed off their red carpet looks Friday.

We also got a sneak peek inside the “swag bag” all the stars receive.

This year’s goodie box includes the luxurious skincare and hair care products, bath ritual sets, celebrity-founded tequila, Art Lipo body sculpting and a high-tech meditation orb.

It also packs in surprises like luxury vacations to Italy and Canada (Rising won’t see those, unfortunately).

The gifts are valued at more than $125,000.