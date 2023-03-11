Wet & Wintry Sunday

Spring-like weather has dominated the Carolinas for the better part of the past month, but Old Man Winter isn’t going down without a fight. Chilly winds out of the north and east will team up with a westerly rainmaking system to give us a downright miserable second half of the weekend. Rain begins in the mountains overnight before sliding into the Piedmont by Sunday morning. Highs will struggle to get much above 40º in the Piedmont and Foothills. Don’t expect any wintry accumulations outside of the High Country, but some wet snow may mix in with rain at times north of I-40. Our mountains can count on anywhere between a trace and up to 3″ of the white stuff, with even more possible in the highest elevations.

Most will dry out by Sunday evening, quickly followed by clearing into Monday morning. While near-average temperatures kick off the workweek, a hard freeze is in the cards for many Tuesday morning. The cold air sticks around through midweek before we thaw out near 70º by Friday. More rain chances are possible next weekend as another sharp cooldown arrives the following week.

Tonight: Cloudy. Scattered showers late. Low: 40°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Sunday: Piedmont rain, mountain mix. Wet mix possible N of I-40. High: 44°. Wind: E 5-15.

Sunday Night: Drying out. Clearing late. Low: 38°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday: Sunny with cool breezes. High: 60°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: 20+