Sunny, Chilly Start to Workweek

There’s no sun to be found this Sunday, but bright skies return to kick off the workweek in the Piedmont. Highs will be near average in the 40s and 50s, but stiff breezes out of the northwest will make things feel noticeably chillier. Lingering snow showers in the mountains may last into Tuesday afternoon before the mountains also get in on the sunshine. Much colder air filters in on Tuesday and Wednesday, where we could see our coldest stretch of mornings in nearly a month. Most, if not all, locations in our area will be below freezing; pets and plants need to be inside.

Winds will finally shift out of the south by the back half of the workweek ahead, and temperatures will respond accordingly. St. Patrick’s Day on Friday looks fantastic with highs in the 70s around the Piedmont along with plentiful sunshine. Rain chances appear minimal through the next five days, but showers return to the forecast by next weekend. Another cold snap is poised to return by the following week.

Tonight: Drying out. Clearing late. Low: 38°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. High: 57°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday Night: Clear and cold. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Tuesday: Sunshine continues. Noticeably cooler. High: 51°. Wind: NW 10-20. Gusts: 25+