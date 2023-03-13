Commissioners Vote On 80-Acre “Santé Matthews” Mixed-Use Development

MATTHEWS, N.C. – A plan for a new 80-acre mixed-used development is up for a vote in Matthews on Monday night.

Opponents rallied outside town hall urging town leaders to reject the proposal.

“Santé Matthews” would include 570 residential units, along with restaurants, and office space.

It would also include a grocery store and wellness center, and would be located near Idlewild and Stallings Roads, just off I-485.

Critics say infrastructure in the area would not be able to handle a high density community and want to keep the area zoned for single-family homes only.