Rising’s March Madness Brewery Bracket

THE LATEST:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re now into the second round of our March Madness Brewery Bracket!

Vote now on your favorite breweries across the WCCB area. Polls close Thursday, March 16. Final four will be revealed on Friday the 17th.

Appalachian Mountain Brewing vs. Catawba Brewing Company

Old Armor Beer Company vs. Primal Brewery

Middle James Brewery vs. Legal Remedy Brewing

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery vs. Heist Brewery

ORIGINAL (March 3):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – March Madness gets underway later this month, but here on Rising, we’re kicking it off today!

We want you to help us find the best brewery in the area.

Polls are live right now on Twitter, @WCCBNewsRising and linked below.

Vote now!

Polls close on Thursday, March 9th. The Elite Eight will be revealed on Friday the 10th.

Appalachian Mountain Brewing vs. Beech Mountain Brewing

Blowing Rock Brewing Company vs. Catawba Brewing Company

Lake Norman Brewery vs. Old Armor Beer Company

New Sarum Brewing vs. Primal Brewery

Legion Brewing vs. Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Hi-Wire Brewing vs. Heist Brewery

Middle James Brewery vs. Amor Artis Brewing

Legal Remedy Brewing vs. Benford Brewing Company