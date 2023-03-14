“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Tiger Woods Calls Erica Herman A “Jilted Ex”

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, Tiger Woods is calling his ex-girlfriend a jilted ex. Erica Herman is asking a judge to void a nondisclosure agreement the ex couple had during their relationship. Those agreements can be thrown out if the situation involves sexual abuse. Woods claims there wasn’t any abuse involved and that Herman is simply a scorned ex-girlfriend.

Is there beef between Nick Cannon and Jimmy Kimmel? Nick Cannon says no. Kimmel made a joke about Cannon’s children being responsible for the success of the latest Avatar film. He joked that the movie studio was able to break even on the film because all 12 of Cannon’s children saw it several times.