Driver Charged With DWI After Crash That Killed Preschooler

LINCOLNTON, NC — A 4-year-old died and two other children were hurt in a crash involving a suspected impaired driver in Lincolnton on Friday.

The NC State Highway Patrol says a Mercedes SUV crashed into a Toyota truck on Startown Road near Ritchie Road.

Troopers say the driver of the Mercedes, 40-year-old Tracy Blanton, failed to reduce speed and hit the truck , driven by 63-year-old Jorge Vivas, which was stopped and waiting to turn.

A four-year-old passenger in the truck died, two other children, ages eight and two were injured. Troopers say none of them were restrained in car seats. Neither driver got hurt.

Blanton faces several charges, including felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed, possession of methamphetamine, and multiple vehicle violations.

She received a $65,000 bond and is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center.