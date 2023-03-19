Chilly Start to Spring

Spring arrives tomorrow, but it’s feeling like mid-winter this Sunday. Freeze Warnings are in effect for all 19 of our Foothills and Piedmont counties tonight, as the entire WCCB Charlotte viewing area will end up below the 32º mark waking up Monday morning. That said, it looks like tonight will be as cold as it gets for the foreseeable future. Highs will steadily build throughout the first week of spring, topping out near 80º by Friday.

Rain chances don’t look particularly impressive this week, but our first shot at some moisture arrives on Wednesday. A weak cold front will clip the Carolinas around this timeframe, which could bring a few showers, but won’t do much to cool us down. It should be said that there is quite a bit of disagreement with this system, with some models keeping us warmer and drier in the mid-60s, while others are wetter and much cooler near 50º. Regardless, much warmer air swells into our area by the end of the week. Another burst of rain is within the realm of possibility next weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-15.

First Day of Spring: Cool sunshine. High: 54°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday Night: Another night near freezing. Low: 32°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: 61°. Wind: E 5-10.