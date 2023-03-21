9 Ways To Get Outside In University City For Earth Day
During the pandemic, getting outside was the only way we could escape the walls closing in at home. Since the world opened, everyone has returned to the office/school/etc. and with Earth Day coming up (April 22), University City Partners is challenging individuals and families to spend the day (or a portion of it) enjoying the great outdoors.
Check out these fun things to do in the University City area of Charlotte:
- Have lunch on the deck at Boardwalk Billy’s
- Walk through UNCC’s Botanical Gardens
- Go for a run on the Mallard Creek & Barton Creek
- Take a ride on the Lake with Dave’s Paddle Boats at University Place
- Cheer on the Charlotte 49er baseball & softball teams
- Learn about nature at the Reedy Creek Nature Center
- Schedule a tee time at Paradise Valley Par-3
- Enjoy a sweet treat on the patio at Ninety’s Dessert Bar
- Immerse yourself in local art + wellness classes at Art In The Garden and Wellness In The Garden