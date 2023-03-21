9 Ways To Get Outside In University City For Earth Day

1/8 The Lake at Boardwalk 3

2/8 Boardwalk Billy’s

3/8 University City Greenway 2

4/8 Ninety’s Ice Cream

5/8 Paddleboats



6/8 University City Greenway

7/8 The Lake at Boardwalk 2

8/8 The Lake at Boardwalk















During the pandemic, getting outside was the only way we could escape the walls closing in at home. Since the world opened, everyone has returned to the office/school/etc. and with Earth Day coming up (April 22), University City Partners is challenging individuals and families to spend the day (or a portion of it) enjoying the great outdoors.

Check out these fun things to do in the University City area of Charlotte: