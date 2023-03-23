Local Non-Profit Feeds Seniors Still Living Out Of Hotel After Being Forced From Homes On Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been three months since 83 senior citizens were forced out of the Magnolia Senior Apartments in northwest Charlotte. Some have found new homes. However, 54 are still living out of hotels while they look for permanent housing.

Local non-profit, For The Struggle, is now helping those seniors by providing them meals.

“I can’t imagine as a 35 year old woman what it would look like for someone to knock on my door and say hey you got to be out because we have a leak here,” said For The Struggle found Alesha Brown.

Brown said helping those displaced seniors meets the non-profit’s imitative of offering help to elderly in the Charlotte area.

“It’s really important for not only For The Struggle, but all the other organizations like Christ Ministries to step in and help them in literally any and every way that we can and those organizations have been doing that,” explained Brown.