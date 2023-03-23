Rising Spotlight: Humane Society of Charlotte 2023 Pet Palooza Walk

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Humane Society of Charlotte’s Pet Palooza Fundraising Walk is kicking off at 11 am on April 1st. The event will feature live music, food trucks, pet-loving vendors, and fun for the whole family!

While the festival is free to attend, those who wish to participate in the walk must register ahead of time. You can register here.

In this Rising Spotlight, Humane Society of Charlotte event manager, Ryan Vanderklok, joins to tell us more about the Pet Palooza Walk and how the fundraiser helps people and pets in our community.

Click here for more information.